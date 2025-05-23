Sunny Deol to make his OTT debut with an adaptation film: Report

Following ‘Jaat,’ Sunny Deol is gearing up for his OTT debut. The actor is working with director Sidharth P Malhotra, with Suparn Varma bankrolling the title. The film is going to play a pivotal role in the ‘Gadar’ actor’s career, introducing him to OTT.

As per a Pinkvilla report, Sunny Deol will make his OTT debut with an adaptation of the 2007 Hollywood flick, ‘Death Sentence.’ Suparn Varma is adapting the Kevin Bacon-led title. “Sunny Deol is making his Netflix debut with an action-packed feature film, and the same will be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. The film is based on the 2007 Kevin Bacon-led Death Sentence and has been adapted in Hindi by Suparn Verma. Sunny has allotted bulk dates for the shoot and is being paid a hefty amount to spearhead the feature film.”

The project will go on the floors in the coming few months. Meanwhile, Deol is currently wrapping up the filming of ‘Border 2.’ The source added, “Sunny will be shooting for Border 2 until the end of June, following which he is expected to finish his prior commitments of Lahore: 1947. He then switches gears for a small schedule of Ramayana with Nitesh Tiwari, where he plays the part of Hanuman. He is in talks for multiple other films, scheduled to take off later this year. And of course, there is Gadar 3 in the writing stage. Sunny Deol is on a roll.”

On the work front, Sunny Deol recently starred in Gopichand Malineni’s ‘Jaat’ with Randeep Hooda. Amid the film’s lukewarm response, the makers announced a sequel project, ‘Jaat 2.’ Taking to social media, the actor shared a poster, making the announcement. Deol wrote, “#Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2.” The poster also confirmed that the sequel will be helmed by ‘Jaat’ director Gopichand Malineni. Mythri Movie Makers will return to bankroll ‘Jaat 2.’ Apart from Sunny Deol, no other cast members have been officially confirmed yet.

