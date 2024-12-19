Atlee announces epic ‘bang-on’ collaboration with Salman Khan for ‘A6’

Following the unprecedented success of Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ starring Bollywood’s Badshah, SRK, he announces his next epic collaboration. The filmmaker has confirmed a trailblazing collaboration with Salman Khan. His next passion project also aims to rope in another leading star of the country, either Rajnikanth or Kamal Hasaan. The word has already captured netizens like wildfire who expect the film to be nothing less than a high-intensity cinematic spectacle. The film is tentatively titled ‘A6.’ The announcement comes as Atlee is gearing up for the release of his production ‘Baby John’ led by Varun Dhawan. Set for Christmas release, ‘Baby John’ promises to be a thrilling high-stakes actioner.

Recently, Atlee, Murad Khetani and Varun Dhawan appeared in Pinkvilla’s masterclass. When probed about ‘A6,’ Atlee teased a grand project that will surely leave the netizens in awe. “A6 is something that consumes a lot of time and energy. We have almost finished the script, and we are in the prep stage. Soon, a bang-on announcement will happen with God’s blessing.”

When probed about Salman Khan’s involvement, Atlee gave a subtle confirmation. “Definitely, I am going to surprise everyone with the casting. What you are thinking, yes (that’s true). But you are going to really get surprised. And I’m not being pompous, but it’s going to be the proudest film of our country. We want a lot of blessings, just pray for us. The casting is on the edge, and it’s going to happen in a few weeks. We will have the best, best, best announcement coming soon to you all.”

Piquing the excitement levels, Varun Dhawan also iterated that Atlee’s next is sure to spellbind fans. “It’s going to be out of this world; people don’t know what’s going to hit them. I have heard and seen a little bit of visualisation. It’s unbelievable what he is putting together. He is working relentlessly, quietly and humbly.”

Meanwhile, ‘Baby John’ is the official remake of Atlee’s Tamil film ‘Theri’ (2016). Apart from Varun, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and the menacing lead antagonist, Jackie Shroff. Additionally, Salman Khan is going to have a cameo appearance in the film. Helmed by Kalees, ‘Baby John’ will hit the screens on Christmas, December 25. The actioner is produced by Atlee and his wife Priya, Jyoti Deshpande, and Murad Khetani. Meanwhile, the production is under the banners of Jio Studios, Cine 1 Studios and Apple Studios.