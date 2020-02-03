Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari have yet joined hands again to bring another project. As per reports, the duo is all set to team up with producer Mahaveer Jain for their next flick The Siachen Warriors. The film will be helmed by the popular ad filmmaker, Sanjay Shekhar Shetty. Penned by Piyush Gupta and Gautam Ved, the film is based on a true story.

On Monday, Film critic and trade analyst took to his official Instagram handle to share the news announcement. Sharing the poster, Taran Adarsh wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL… After announcing #NarayanaMurthy – #SudhaMurthy biopic, Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari reunite with producer Mahaveer Jain… Announce #SiachenWarriors [working title]… Directed by ad filmmaker Sanjay Shekhar Shetty (sic).”

IT’S OFFICIAL… After announcing #NarayanaMurthy – #SudhaMurthy biopic, Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari reunite with producer Mahaveer Jain… Announce #SiachenWarriors [working title]… Directed by ad filmmaker Sanjay Shekhar Shetty. pic.twitter.com/pZfAanusNj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2020

The film will narrate the story of the brave warriors of the Indian Army that lead their lives in Siachen. The Siachen glacier is known to be one of the coldest regions in the Himalayas. It is very close to where the Line of Control between India and Pakistan ends. The weather conditions there are known to be extreme and the soldiers have to lead their lives and fight their battles despite those conditions.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also took to her social media to share this news. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “Blessed that we are able to tell stories of unsung heroes of our beloved country India to the world. Proud to be a part of @_sanjayshetty ‘s dream debut film #thesiachenwarriors (working title) written by @pglens #Gautamved produced by @niteshtiwari22 (sic).”

The duo has already teamed up for another project. They are all set to direct the biopic of Infosys founders Sudha Murthy and Narayana Murthy. It was announced that the film will roll out in 2020.