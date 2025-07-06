Kumar Vishwas joins ‘Ramayana’ film as lyricist alongside Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman

Kumar Vishwas has long been a beloved voice in India’s literary and cultural landscape. Now, the celebrated poet is all ready to add another feather to his cap, this time in the world of cinema, as the lyricist for the highly anticipated film ‘Ramayana’, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Slated for a grand Diwali 2026 release, ‘Ramayana’ is already making waves thanks to its powerful casting, stellar music line-up, and deep spiritual undertones.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, South superstar Yash as the menacing Ravana, and Sunny Deol in an intriguing avatar of Lord Hanuman. Sai Pallavi will be Goddess Sita, while Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman.

The project, being hailed as one of the most ambitious cinematic adaptations of the epic, also boasts a stunning musical collaboration: Oscar-winner Hans Zimmer teams up with Indian music maestro AR Rahman.

This isn’t Kumar Vishwas’ first tryst with cinema. He earlier penned the moving anthem ‘Hum Saath Chalen To Jeetenge’ for the film ‘Mission Raniganj’, a track that became a rallying cry not just in theatres, but at political rallies and even cricket stadiums.

His work has also featured in films like ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’, where he wrote ‘De De Jagah’, and ‘Veer Bhagat Singh’.

But the influence of Kumar Vishwas stretches far beyond movie screens. A former academic, orator, and political figure, he contested the 2014 general elections from Amethi under the AAP banner, he has built a reputation for his captivating storytelling. His poetic events, often peppered with insights on Sanskrit, literature, and social themes, draw huge crowds in India and abroad.

One of his most impactful recent ventures is his interpretation of ‘Ram Katha’, which blends spiritual storytelling with poetic finesse. His “Apne-Apne Ram” series has become especially popular, drawing thousands to live sessions and digital streams.