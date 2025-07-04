Sai Pallavi unveils first look of epic ‘Ramayana’, says she’s blessed to play Sita

Sai Pallavi is stepping into one of the most revered roles in Indian mythology, that of Sita, in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated cinematic retelling of ‘Ramayana’.

The actress took to social media on Thursday to share the introduction video of the film, calling it a divine opportunity and expressing hope that audiences will feel the magic the team is working hard to bring to life.

“With the blessings of Maa Sita, I get to experience her journey along with pioneers picked by the divine to recreate the Epic,” Sai Pallavi wrote on her official X handle, alongside the film’s official announcement video.

She added, “With a cast and crew like this, I pray that you all experience the wonder that we’re working towards achieving!”

The video is now trending across platforms. It gives fans a first peek into what promises to be one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious projects.

The teaser features stunning visuals dominated by high-end CGI, crafted by Prime Focus and the Oscar-winning visual effects studio DNEG. The studio is popular for its work on ‘Dune’.

Leading the ensemble cast is Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. Kannada superstar Yash is taking on the fierce and complex role of Raavan.

Sai Pallavi plays Sita, the central emotional force of the narrative, while Sunny Deol joins the cast as Lord Hanuman. Television star Ravie Dubey takes on the part of Laxman.

What makes this project even more extraordinary is its musical team. In a move that’s already making headlines worldwide, two musical giants A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer are coming together for the first time ever.

To mark the announcement, the creators launched the film’s glimpse in a global celebration. There were fan events in nine Indian cities to a massive digital billboard reveal in New York’s Times Square.

Set over 5,000 years ago, billions across the globe revere ‘Ramayana’. Director Nitesh Tiwari, is popular for his work on ‘Dangal’. He has teamed up with producer Namit Malhotra and co-producer Yash to craft a two-part live-action epic.

Hollywood talent has been brought on board to elevate the film’s action and visuals. Terry Notary, known for ‘Avengers’ and ‘Planet of the Apes’, and Guy Norris of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ fame are choreographing the high-octane battle scenes.

Meanwhile, the ancient world of India is being brought to life by top production designers Ravi Bansal (‘Dune 2’, ‘Aladdin’) and Ramsey Avery (‘Captain America’, ‘Tomorrowland’).

Filmed in IMAX, ‘Ramayana’ will release in two parts. Part 1 will come out on Diwali 2026, and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.