While everyone is happy in B-town as Dabangg star Salman Khan is celebrating his 54th birthday on Friday, his sister Arpita Khan has given another good news. Salman’s sister Arpita Khan and her ‘one-love’ Aayush Sharma have turned parents for a second time as they welcomed a baby girl on Friday.

Arpita coincided the birth of her child with Salman Khan’s 54th birthday. She was snapped at Salman’s birthday bash last night and was admitted to the hospital later for the delivery of her second baby, reported TOI.

Releasing an official statement, the Khan and Sharma family expressed, “With great joy and immense pleasure, we announce that we have been blessed with a baby girl. On this joyous occasion, we would like to thank our family, friends and all our well-wishers for their unconditional support. We also extended a humble thank you to our media friends and to our fans for their constant love and support. This journey couldn’t have been complete without you all.”

Earlier on Friday, Father Aayush was snapped outside the hospital. His parents as well as Helen, Salma and others visited Arpita at the hospital and expressed their happiness.

Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma is so elated with the joy of being a father again and have already announced their daughter’s name. He took to his official Instagram handle to share the news. He shared a card welcoming their newborn. Alongside the card, he wrote, “We’ve been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you so much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma (sic).”

Soon after celebrating Salman’s birthday last night at brother Sohail Khan’s abode in Bandra, the Khan family came together for another round of happiness as Arpita delivered her second baby.