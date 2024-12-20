Abundantia Entertainment 2025 lineup: Action, horror and unforgettable drama

Abundantia Entertainment, a trailblazer in the Indian entertainment industry, continues to lead the charge in delivering fresh, thought-provoking narratives.

Founded by Vikram Malhotra, the studio has built a reputation for crafting stories that are not only deeply rooted in Indian culture but also resonate with global audiences. After the success of Sarfira in 2024, which marked Akshay Kumar’s 150th film, Abundantia is ready to raise the bar even higher with an exciting and diverse lineup for 2025.

1. Subedaar

Anil Kapoor takes center stage in Subedaar, a masala action-drama set in the heart of rural India. The film follows Arjun Maurya, a former soldier who struggles to adapt to civilian life. As he battles personal demons and a strained relationship with his daughter, played by Radhikka Madan, Maurya finds himself confronting societal dysfunctions that threaten his family’s safety.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, known for Jalsa and Tumhari Sulu, this film promises to be an emotional rollercoaster packed with intense action and heartwarming moments. Subedaar is likely to hit theaters in 2025.

2. Chhorii 2

Following the success of Chhorii in 2021, the horror saga returns with Chhorii 2, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha as Sakshi. This time, Sakshi faces even darker forces as she tries to save her daughter from an evil cult while battling deep-rooted societal superstitions.

The film is ready to elevate Indian horror to new heights, with director Vishal Furia returning to helm the sequel.

3. Daldal

Set in the gritty streets of Mumbai, Daldal follows Rita Ferreira, a newly-appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police, played by Bhumi Pednekar. Haunted by her past and trapped in a web of personal and professional turmoil, Rita embarks on an investigation that leads her to a dangerous criminal, played by a yet-to-be-revealed actor.

As she uncovers dark secrets, Rita must also grapple with her own unraveling life. Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, Daldal is a Prime Video original series.

4. Laal

In a gripping true-crime drama, Laal delves into one of India’s most challenging criminal investigations. Set against the backdrop of middle India, this film, directed by Jai Mehta, explores the complexities of the case and the relentless pursuit of justice. With its blend of suspense and real-life inspiration, Laal is sure to keep audiences guessing until the very end.

5. Untitled Business Drama by Hansal Mehta

National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta teams up with Abundantia Entertainment for a high-stakes business drama. Mehta is popular for his sharp and socially aware storytelling. His next project promises to explore the cutthroat world of business, power, and ethics.

6. Untitled Crime Drama by Randeep Jha

Following his success with Kohrra and Trial by Fire, director Randeep Jha is returning with a dark and compelling crime drama. This series will continue to showcase Jha’s knack for weaving complex narratives that delve into human emotions and moral ambiguities.

7. Untitled Thriller Film by Mayank Sharma

Mayank Sharma, known for his work on Breathe, brings a high-stakes thriller to the big screen. This untitled project will blend edge-of-the-seat suspense with intricate character development. The makers are creating a tense atmosphere that will keep audiences hooked from start to finish.

8. Untitled Drama Film by Bhav Dhulia

Inspired by true events, this drama film from Bhav Dhulia expects to be a powerful exploration of human emotions and resilience. Known for his work on Rangbaaz and Khakee, Dhulia’s film will delve into a gripping narrative that promises to be both poignant and thought-provoking.

9. Untitled Feature Film by Palash Vaswani

Palash Vaswani, the director behind Gullak, presents his debut feature film, also inspired by true events. With his ability to craft relatable and heartfelt stories, Vaswani’s film is expected to be a deeply emotional journey that connects with audiences on a personal level.

10. Untitled Drama Film by Himank Gaur

Himank Gaur, known for his work on Taaza Khabar and Dhindora, directs an untitled drama for Abundantia Entertainment. Inspired from true events, this film is ready to be a powerful narrative filled with emotional depth and compelling characters.

With a diverse range of genres—from intense dramas and spine-chilling horrors to high-octane action and gripping thrillers—audiences are in for a year of unforgettable cinematic experiences.