Arjun Kapoor is happy that June is here, because it is his birthday month. The actor posted three pictures on Instagram on Tuesday while sharing the thought.

In the images, he is seen posing for the camera dressed in a white T-shirt, red chequered and black pants.

“June is here. Arjun is happy, any guesses why?” Arjun wrote as the caption.

Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor dropped a heart emoji.

Actress Parineeti Chopra, his co-star in “Ishaqzaade”, “Namaste England”, and “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”, left a funny retort.

“Oho Gift ka Kharcha (Oho need to spend money on the gift),” she wrote.

Arjun was recently seen in the digitally released film “Sardar Ka Grandson”. He currently has two films — “Bhoot Police” and “Ek Villain Returns” — coming up.