Arbaaz Khan celebrates wife Sshura’s birthday

In a heartwarming display of love and affection, Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan recently took to his social media platform to extend heartfelt birthday wishes to his beloved wife, Sshura Khan. The actor shared a captivating snapshot of the couple, radiating joy, and accompanied it with a touching note that resonated with sincerity and genuine emotion.

Capturing a moment of pure bliss, Arbaaz expressed, “Happiest birthday my love Shura ❤️Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you. Oops older . Actually very very old when the universe brought us together, it was the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

See the post here:

The actor fondly reminisced about the early days of their relationship. He wrote, “From the first date, I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with you.” Arbaaz continued to shower praise on his wife, marveling at her beauty and kindness that never cease to amaze him. The actor revealed the depth of his commitment by stating, “Every day I’m reminded that saying ‘Qubool Hai’ to you were the best words to ever come out of my mouth. Love you to the moon and back.”

Sshura, visibly touched by the heartfelt message. She responded with an affectionate “Arbaazzzzzzz” and showered the post with numerous hearts. The post garnered well-wishes not only from fans but also from friends of Arbaaz. They joined in to celebrate the joyous occasion virtually.

This sweet revelation comes in the wake of Arbaaz Khan’s reported courtship with the make-up artist Sshura Khan. This marked a significant milestone in his romantic journey. The couple recently sealed their love with marriage, opting for an intimate and private affair. The decision to tie the knot seemed to crystallize spontaneously, with only close family members in attendance. This added an air of exclusivity to their union.

As Arbaaz and Sshura embark on this new chapter of their lives, fans eagerly anticipate the unfolding of their love story. They have been wishing the couple a lifetime filled with happiness and togetherness.