Anushka Sharma embraces Virat Kohli’s triumph: “So grateful to call you my home”

In a jubilant celebration following Team India’s historic triumph at the T20 World Cup 2024, Anushka Sharma, wife of cricket star Virat Kohli, took to social media to express her heartfelt pride and love. Sharing a poignant snapshot of Kohli clutching the coveted trophy, Anushka playfully urged him to savor a glass of sparkling water in celebration. Her caption resonated with affection: “I love this man @virat.kohli. So grateful to call you my home – now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!”

Anushka Sharma’s posts for Virat reverberated across social platforms, encapsulating not just her personal joy but also the nation’s euphoria. She later shared a series of snapshots capturing Team India’s triumphant moments, from lifting the trophy to the emotional embraces among players. Her pride for the team was palpable as she hailed their legendary achievement, accompanied by touching anecdotes about their daughter Vamika’s concern for the players she saw crying on television.

The victory sparked a wave of jubilation across India, with an outpouring of support from luminaries across Bollywood and beyond. Celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Anupam Kher, Kajol Devgn, and Raveena Tandon joined millions in celebrating Team India’s heroic efforts. The match itself was a rollercoaster, with India clawing back from the brink of defeat as South Africa threatened to snatch victory. Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and the Indian fielders staged a remarkable comeback, ultimately securing a historic seven-run win.

This triumph marks India’s second T20 World Cup title, a remarkable journey since their inaugural win in 2007. The team’s unbeaten streak throughout the tournament added to the glory, cementing their status as champions on the global stage. The victory not only ended India’s wait for a major cricketing title but also ignited celebrations nationwide, symbolizing resilience, skill, and the unwavering spirit of Indian cricket.