Virat looks fine; he’s okay, there’s no worry: Flower

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon Virat Kohli had an injury scare during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, but the team’s head coach Andy Flower has allayed any concerns, saying, “There’s no worry”.

Kohli sustained a finger injury while fielding, but Flower assured there were no significant concerns about the star batter’s injury.

“Virat (Kohli) looks fine; he’s okay, there’s no worry,” Flower said after the match, which RCB lost by eight wickets for their first defeat of the season in three matches.

Kohli looked visibly in discomfort after attempting to stop a boundary in the deep but injured his finger in the process. The incident took place in the 12th over of the Titans’ innings when Sai Sudarshan hit a sweep shot that went towards the veteran batter. The RCB physio had to attend to the 36-year-old, who looked in pain and was seen clutching his hand. Kohli, however, chose to continue playing despite the injury scare.

Earlier, ’Player of the Match’ Mohammed Siraj’s spell of 3 for 19 was instrumental in restricting RCB to 169, after being put in to bat in their first home contest of the season.

“The toss was reasonably important, as there was quite a bit of dew; we knew that,” said Flower. “It wasn’t a typical Chinnaswamy wicket, where you expect the ball to come a lot quicker. That’s not the reason for the result; they played better than us today,” the former Zimbabwe skipper said.

“Siraj bowled an outstanding spell with the new ball; his lines were good, his lengths were tight, and he threatened the stumps a lot, so good on him. We all rate Siraj very highly, of course, and we love Siraj,” he added.

Even after their first defeat of the season, RCB, with four points, are still at the third spot on the points table, because of their superior net run-rate.