Actor-turned-producer Anushka Sharma has come a long way. The actress has carved a niche for herself in the industry and is feeling proud of her accomplishments. On Monday, the actress shared throwback pictures from her childhood, and recalled her journey over the years. She has also compared her journey with that of Bulbbul.

The actress shared a photo collage showing how she also grew into her own just like the lead character from her latest production, Bulbbul.

Alongside the collage, she wrote, “The story of Bulbbul is the story of a girl’s journey from innocence to strength and resilience…and it’s a story I’m all too familiar with. Getting to be a part of the modelling industry at the young age of 15 had a lasting impression on me. My dad was a very big influence, always pushing me to work harder and sharing positive affirmations about life and growth (sic).”

She further added, “From understanding how the industry works to turning into a producer when I was just 25, I started Clean Slate Filmz with a vision to tell the best stories out there. Working with newer faces and fresh talent has definitely given me a new kind of perspective. We are all constantly growing, changing and evolving as humans and there’s a quiet strength to that (sic).”

“I chose to dive into work when I was a teenager and I’ve been growing ever since. The early start has taught me a lot and I choose to apply that wisdom in my personal and professional life every day,” she ended her post.

Bulbbul tells the story of Satya and his brother’s child bride Bulbbul. Satya is sent to school in England, and upon his return, he finds out about Bulbbul serving the people of his village after being abandoned by his brother. But the village is haunted by a mysterious woman and Satya must find out the truth.

Produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films, Bulbbul stars Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri and Rahul Bose in the lead roles. It is set to release on June 24.