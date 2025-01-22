Anusha Dandekar reunites with her ‘first father-in-law’ Amitabh Bachchan

Anusha Dandekar recently shared a heartwarming reunion with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, which took her down memory lane to their time together on the set of ‘Virrudh… Family Comes First’.

The actress took to Instagram to post a picture with Big B, expressing her nostalgic feelings with the caption, “My First Father In Law ever … lucky me #viruddh reunion.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@anushadandekar)

The photo quickly resonated with fans, many of whom fondly remembered the 2005 film. One fan commented, “A fine and very poignant film. Both you and the Big B did very well. Sadly, the film was washed away with the July 26th rains,” referring to the devastating Mumbai floods that impacted the film’s box office performance.

Another user pointed out that ‘Virrudh’ was ahead of its time, suggesting that if it had been released recently, Anusha Dandekar might have won a Filmfare Award for her performance.

The film, which marked a significant moment in Anusha’s career, completed 19 years in July 2024.

Reflecting on her experience, Anusha shared a heartfelt post on Instagram back then, thanking the team behind ‘Virrudh’ and expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, and John Abraham.

She wrote, “My first wedding, what a turn out! 19 years of Virrudh… what a beautiful film this was for so many, especially me. Have you watched it? Thank you @maheshmanjrekar I have such special films because of you. I also get to say I worked with the greatest.”

‘Virrudh’, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, was a family drama that dealt with complex emotional themes. It remains a significant part of Anusha Dandekar’s filmography, especially as it was her second major Bollywood project after her debut in ‘Mumbai Matinee’ in 2003.

Beyond acting, Anusha has made a name for herself as a fashion icon, appearing on the covers of magazines like Cosmopolitan, Elle, and Seventeen. She has also worked as a brand ambassador for various companies and, in 2017, became a mentor on ‘India’s Next Top Model’.