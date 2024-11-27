Anurag Kashyap’s canned debut film ‘Paanch’ to release after 22 years

Anurag Kashyap’s maiden directorial ‘Paanch’ is finally going to see the light of the day after 22 years! After The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) raised objections, the film got canned in 2003. The film didn’t recieve the green light for its violence, depiction of drug abuse, and use of strong language. Now, Tutu Sharma, one of ‘Paanch’s producers, has confirmed that the Kay Kay Menon-led title will get a theatrical release “within six months.” Reportedly, the film is based on the 1976–77 Joshi-Abhyankar serial murders in Pune.

In his conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Tutu Sharma revealed that Anurag Kashyap’s debut directorial is finally hitting theatres. He said, “Paanch is definitely coming next year. I plan to release it in cinemas within six months. The film was banned and the negatives have slightly deteriorated. The process of restoring them has already started. As soon as it’s ready, we’ll release Paanch.”

He added, “The issues (with the Central Board of Film Certification) were resolved. But then we faced some more challenges; hence, the film was lying on the cans. Also, the trend of re-runs is here now. So, one can imagine the potential of Paanch. That’s a very encouraging sign. Also, the times are such that such films are being watched, and they have an audience.”

Moreover, talking about the film, the producer was all praises for the cast of the film. “Not just Kay Kay Menon but even Tejaswini Kolhapure is brilliant in the film. According to me, it is Anurag Kashyap’s best film to date. Many people believe that. You’ll agree with me once you see it.”

Meanwhile, apart from the celebrated actor Kay Kay Menon, ‘Paanch’ also stars other critically recognised actors. The film features Aditya Srivastava, Vijay Maurya, Joy Fernandes, Tejaswini Kolhapure, Vijay Raaz and Abhinav Kashyap. Following the canning of ‘Paanch,’ Anurag Kashyap went on to solidify his footing as a leading filmmaker in the industry with a string of well-received films. Starting from ‘Black Friday,’ the helmed ‘Dev D,’ ‘Gulaal’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ among others. His last directorial venture was ‘Kennedy.’