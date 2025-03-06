Anurag Kashyap calls it quits with ‘toxicity’ of Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap has delivered several gems during his stint in Bollywood. Some of his most notable works include ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and ‘Dev D.’ Lately, the filmmaker has iterated his displeasure with B-town on several occasions. He often slams escalating star fees, the obsession with numbers, and diminishing creativity. After expressing his interest in leaving Mumbai last year, Kashyap has taken the plunge. During a recent conversation, he revealed that he has left Bollywood.

During his conversation with The Hindu, Anurag Kashyap revealed that he has left Bollywood. He said, “I’ve left Mumbai. I want to stay away from film people. The industry has become too toxic. Everyone is chasing unrealistic targets, trying to make the next Rs 500 or Rs 800 crore film. The creative atmosphere is gone.” Meanwhile, the filmmaker didn’t disclose the city he moved to. However, during an interview last year, he iterated his interest in moving to the South.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)



Talking about his decision to leave Mumbai after all these years, he said, “A city is not just a structure but also its people. People here… they pull you down.” Moreover, the filmmaker also emphasised that he is not the only person to do so in the industry. “The biggest exodus is to the Middle East, especially Dubai. Others have fled to Portugal, London, Germany, US. These are mainstream filmmakers I am talking about.” Kashyap also talked about how he feels less ‘burdened’ now that he has moved away. “My stress is much less, and I have left drinking.”

Last year, in December, Kashyap expressed his disappointment with Bollywood during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter. He said, “Now it is difficult for me to go out and experiment as it comes at a cost, which makes my producers think about profit and margins. Right from the beginning, before the film starts, it becomes about how to sell it.” He argued, “That’s why I want to move out of Mumbai next year. I am going to the South. I want to go where there is stimulation. Otherwise, I will die as an old man. I am so disappointed and disgusted by my own industry. I am disgusted by the mindset.”

Also Read: CM Fadnavis applauds ‘Chhaava’: “History did injustice to Sambhaji Maharaj”

On the work front, Kashyap last directed the film ‘Kennedy.’ As an actor, he starred in ‘Rifle Club’ alongside rapper Hanumankind. Moving ahead, he is going to star in ‘One 2 One’ and ‘Dacoit: A Love Story.’