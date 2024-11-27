Kartik Aaryan takes a dig at the ‘Singham Again’ clash as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ crosses 400 crores

Released on November 1, Kartik Aryan-led horror-comedy, ‘Bhool Bhauliyaa 3’ has crossed the 400-crore mark at the global box office. The title clashed with Rohit Shetty’s ensemble cop film ‘Singham Again’ and battled a cut-throat showdown. As the film boasts the remarkable feat, Kartik Aaryan takes a dig at the highly-talked-about clash, calling it a “battle to remember.”

Taking to social media, the actor shared a celebratory poster with the tagline. The poster also revealed that ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ racked up an estimated 408.52 crores worldwide. In the accompanying caption, the actor thanked his loyal fanbase for their support, making the film achieve an impressive number. Aaryan wrote, “Everything is possible If the audience is standing by you and Believes in your story. Thank YOU. 400 Crore paar.” As per sacnilk.com, the film has racked up a domestic total of approximately 249.10 crores. Meanwhile, its gross collections stand at 295.85 crores.

Everything is possible If the audience is standing by you and Believes in your story♥️ Thank YOU

400 Crore paar #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 pic.twitter.com/9NAKfxaRlp Advertisement — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) November 26, 2024



The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise found its inception with the 2007 film led by Akshay Kumar with Priyadarshan at the helm. Starring Vidya Balan as Manjulika, the title emerged as a blockbuster and amassed a cult status over time. Developed with a budget of 32 crores, it racked up 82.84 crores. Subsequently, the 2021 film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ was led by Kartik Aaryan with Anees Bazmee at the helm. The film also starred Tabu in a double role and was developed with a budget of 70 crores. The title recorded 266.88 crores at the box office. The third instalment which continues to run stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit in key roles. Additionally, Trimptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav are also star in the film.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor reveals Alia Bhatt faced criticism for her casting in ‘2 States’

Meanwhile, ‘Singham Again’ is the fifth title under Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe and the third ‘Singham’ film. Meanwhile, the first instalment of the ‘Singham’ series, racked up 141 crores against a budget of 40 crores. The second film, ‘Singham Returns’ followed in its footsteps and amassed 216 crores against its development budget of 105 crores. The film emerged as one of the highest-grossing titles of 2014. Reportedly, ‘Singham Again’ has been developed with a budget of around 375 crores. ‘Singham Again’ stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone in key roles. Additionally, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff also play crucial roles.