Anurag Kashyap praises ‘Thangalaan’ and south cinema’s innovation

Anurag Kashyap, the celebrated filmmaker turned actor, recently shared his admiration for the upcoming South Indian film “Thangalaan” and its striking visuals. Reflecting on the teaser, Kashyap noted a stark contrast between the aesthetics of South Indian cinema and those of Bollywood. “Watching the teaser for ‘Thangalaan,’ I realized that these kinds of visuals are not something we see in Hindi cinema,” Anurag said.

Kashyap elaborated on how Bollywood’s focus has shifted towards international markets over the past decade, particularly to the UK and the US, leading to a disconnection from traditional cinematic roots. He observed that while South Indian cinema has stayed true to its essence, resulting in a unique and engaging visual style, Bollywood’s detour has left a noticeable gap. This, Kashyap noted, is why he finds South Indian films so inspiring and often finds himself missing the vibrancy of Hindi films.

South Indian cinema has indeed been making waves with its originality and visual grandeur, setting new benchmarks that other industries are keen to follow. “Thangalaan,” directed by Pa. Ranjith and featuring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan, is poised to continue this trend. The film delves into the historical context of the Kolar Gold Fields, exploring the exploitation during British rule. This narrative promises to add to the rich tapestry of South Indian cinema’s innovative storytelling.

Scheduled for release on August 15, 2024, “Thangalaan” will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. With its intriguing plot and visually captivating presentation, the film is set to be another testament to the creative excellence that South Indian cinema has come to represent. The musical score by G.V. Prakash Kumar adds an additional layer of excitement to this anticipated release.