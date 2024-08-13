Taapsee Pannu continues to shine with latest hit, says senior trade analyst

Taapsee Pannu is riding high with her latest Netflix release, ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’, which has quickly become a fan favorite, following the success of its predecessor, ‘Haseen Dillruba’. Her performance continues to earn accolades, reinforcing her reputation as a versatile actress who excels across both traditional cinema and digital platforms.

Senior Trade Analyst Sreedhar Pillai has highlighted Pannu’s impressive career trajectory. “Taapsee Pannu has consistently delivered hits that resonate both critically and commercially,” Pillai notes. Her notable box office successes include ‘Pink’, which earned ₹107 crore worldwide, and ‘Badla’, which amassed ₹137 crore globally. Additionally, ‘Naam Shabana’ contributed ₹57 crore and ‘Thappad’ brought in ₹44 crore. Pillai also points out that Pannu’s impact extends to the OTT space, where ‘Haseen Dillruba’ and its sequel have made significant waves. “Taapsee is not just a star; she’s a powerhouse,” he emphasizes. “Her track record makes her the ultimate Alternative Box Office Queen.”

Pannu’s knack for selecting compelling roles has solidified her status as a major industry player, both in cinemas and online streaming. Her ability to consistently deliver hits underscores her influence in today’s cinematic world. As August unfolds, Pannu’s presence continues to dominate, with her new film ‘Khel Khel Mein’ scheduled for release on the 15th, promising yet another exciting chapter in her illustrious career.

