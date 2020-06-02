Amidst lockdown, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has launched his production house, Good Bad Films, with his upcoming flick Choked being the first project made under the banner. Announcing the same, Kashyap took to his Instagram handle to drop the logo of the production house. With it, he also introduced his partners Dhruv Jagasia and Akshay Thakker.
On Monday, Kashyap shared a series of pictures unveiling the logo of the company. Alongside he penned a long note introducing his production house. He wrote, “So here it is .. our new company @goodbadfilmsofficial . Introducing the good, the bad and the films of the @goodbadfilmsofficial on the Monday of the release of our first production #chokedpaisaboltahai on @netflix_in . @jagasiadhruv in black and white and @akshaythakker . My two pillars of support. Only thing I can’t figure is that which one of my two producers is good and who is bad .. so leaving it to you all to decide .. let’s have fun #chokedpaisaboltahai releasing June 5th Logo design by @sam_madhu pics by @khamkhaphotoartist (Sic).”
He also introduced his whole team on Instagram with a quirky introduction.
Earlier also, the filmmaker has co-founded Phantom Films which has now-dissolved. The company was dissolved in 2018 after sexual harassment allegations surfaced against one of its partners, filmmaker Vikas Bahl. Before its launch, the Gangs of Wasseypur director had started his first production house in 2009 with Anurag Kashyap Films. She was last seen in Kay Kay Menon-led Special Ops.
1. Team @zoparvin – he doesn’t know what to do next .. Malika come with me .. 2. @malikakumar finding me something to do, you know she is stressed when she starts laughing. And when she does laugh, she doesn’t stop laughing 3. Aren’t directors suppose to know what they want to do next? @animeshpanwar (part time actor(Delhi Crime, Choked), part time high jumper(.. censored pic because that damn tshirt never stays in place), full time filmmaker( forthcoming)). 4. Why did I leave my BMM class to intern here ? Why?? घंटा कुछ सीखने को मिलता है इधर #Chaitanya 5. चंपी चाहिए किसीको? @rishika_22_00 6. Let me call home , this is going to be another long day. 7. Idea नहीं है वो , नारियल है – नीचे देख लो स्क्रिप्ट में , कभी कभी पढ़ लेनी चाहिए । 8. चलो किसीने तो reality check दिया uncle को !!! 9. Welcome back .. can we shoot now ? 10. But @malikakumar still can’t stop laughing .. she knows better 😂. #chokedpaisaboltahai releasing June 5th on @netflix_in pics by @khamkhaphotoartist
Opening up about the film Choked, Saiyami told PTI in an interview, “Sarita is a middle-class woman. She is the sole breadwinner. She is overworked and frustrated yet tenacious and always scheming to build that dream. At one level Sarita is that every-woman. Nihit Bhave, our writer, has beautifully woven the complexities of this middle-class family. Working on Choked has been a life-changing experience for me.”