Anurag Kashyap issues second apology after backlash over Brahmin community remark

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has publicly apologised after his recent social media comment targeting the Brahmin community triggered widespread criticism and even led to an FIR against him.

Known for his outspoken nature, Kashyap took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a more measured and remorseful statement following the controversy.

This is the second time in two days that the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ director has expressed regret over the incident.

Writing in Hindi, Kashyap admitted that he let anger get the better of him. “In the heat of the moment, while responding to a person’s derogatory remark, I lost my composure and made a sweeping statement that ended up hurting the entire Brahmin community,” he said. “This is the same community to which many people I deeply care for belong—people who’ve been part of my life and continue to be.”

The filmmaker acknowledged that his words had hurt not only strangers but also close friends, family, and respected peers. “My outburst has hurt so many people that I admire,” he wrote. “I realise now that I derailed my own argument by choosing the wrong words.”

Kashyap clarified that his intention was never to target a community but to respond to a provocative social media comment. However, he conceded that his choice of words was inappropriate and uncalled for.

“I truly apologise—not just to the Brahmin community but also to my supporters and loved ones who were disappointed by my behaviour,” he said. “Going forward, I’ll work on my anger. If I have something to say, I’ll choose my words carefully.”

The controversy stems from Kashyap’s defence of ‘Phule’, an upcoming historical film directed by Ananth Mahadevan that tells the story of reformers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule. The film, set to release on April 25, has attracted criticism from some quarters over its depiction of caste-related issues.

Amid the row, Kashyap engaged in a heated exchange on social media, during which he made a comment that many found offensive.