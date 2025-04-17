Anurag Kashyap slams censorship drama around ‘Phule’: “If casteism didn’t exist…”

Anurag Kashyap has taken to social media to call out the censorship controversy surrounding the upcoming biographical drama ‘Phule’.

The film, which stars Pratik Gandhi as social reformer Jyotirao Phule and Patralekhaa as Savitribai Phule, has run into trouble even before hitting theatres — and Kashyap isn’t having it.

Originally slated for an April 11 release — a date chosen to honour Phule’s birth anniversary — the film’s release has now been pushed to April 25. Why? Because a section objected to certain scenes in the film.

This triggered a domino effect: delays, protests, and, of course, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) stepping in with its scissors.

Clearly irritated by the drama, Kashyap took to Instagram and wrote, “Bhai mil ke decide kar lo. India mein casteism hai ya nahi…” (Let’s first agree — does casteism exist in India or not?). It was a direct jab not just at the censors, but at the larger societal double standards around caste discourse.

Kashyap, known for pushing boundaries in films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, didn’t stop there. He grouped ‘Phule’ with a growing list of films that he believes are being silenced for being “too honest.”

Among them: ‘Punjab 95’, ‘Tees’, and even the upcoming ‘Dhadak 2’. The common thread, he says, is that these films make people uncomfortable by holding up a mirror to social realities many would rather ignore.

He even shared a personal connection: his first theatre play was based on the lives of Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule. “If casteism didn’t exist, why would Phule have had to fight it in the first place?” he asked, calling out the irony of censoring a film.

What’s baffled many — Kashyap included — is how objections were raised even ‘before’ the film’s official release. He questioned how some individuals accessed the content, and why the CBFC isn’t clearly stating what they found problematic. “What exactly are they scared of?” is the question looming in the air.

Meanwhile, the censorship saga has sparked protests. Prakash Ambedkar, leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, staged a demonstration in Pune. His message was blunt: ‘If you cut those crucial scenes, you gut the film’s entire message.’

Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, ‘Phule’ promises to shine a light on the couple’s fight against caste discrimination and gender inequality — themes that, evidently, are still sparking debate in 2025.