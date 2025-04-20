Manoj Muntashir clashes with Anurag Kashyap over comment against Brahmins

In what’s shaping up to be one of the most talked-about controversies in the entertainment world, lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir Shukla has publicly taken a strong stand against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, accusing him of making casteist remarks and hurting sentiments of the Brahmin community.

The firestorm was sparked by Kashyap’s remarks on social media, where he defended his upcoming film ‘Phule’, a biopic on social reformer Jyotirao Phule.

Advertisement

While post from Anurag Kashyap aimed to tackle the backlash surrounding the film, many – including Manoj Muntashir – took issue with what they perceived as a derogatory comment about Brahmins.

Advertisement

Muntashir didn’t hold back. Posting a fiery video on X (formerly Twitter), he lashed out at Kashyap with sharp words.

“If you have less income, you manage your expenses. If you have less knowledge, you must manage your words,” he said. Then, twisting the knife, he added, “You have less income and less knowledge, Anurag. You need to control both.”

The lyricist went on to challenge Kashyap directly, daring him to pick one name from a list of 21 historical Brahmin icons – including Chanakya, Tansen, and Bajirao – and explain why they deserved to be disrespected. “Our tradition won’t be erased with a tweet. The pride of Brahmins will endure,” he declared.

Muntashir claimed that the remarks weren’t just insulting – they were divisive. He accused Kashyap of trying to fracture the unity of Hindu society and warned that while a Brahmin might forgive, the larger community would not forget this.

“Your mind is unwell, and I’ll even pray for it,” he said with sarcastic concern. “If you need medical help, I’ll take responsibility for the treatment.” He ended the video with a pointed caption: “#AnuragKashyap ko meri khuli chetawani” – a public warning.

The controversy quickly took a legal turn. In Indore, Anoop Shukla filed a police complaint, accusing Kashyap of hurting social and religious sentiments. MG Road Police confirmed that an investigation is underway. In Mumbai, advocate Ashish Rai also called for immediate legal action, terming Kashyap’s words as hate speech under Supreme Court guidelines.

“This isn’t just an opinion anymore,” Rai stated. “There are legal provisions for such speech, especially on social media.”

In response to the rising heat, Kashyap issued a late-night apology – but it wasn’t quite the surrender many expected. He clarified that one line from his original post had been taken out of context and that he stood by the overall message.

“This is my apology. Not for the post, but for that one misunderstood line and the hate it caused,” he wrote.

But he didn’t stop there. Highlighting the backlash his family had faced, Kashyap requested people to leave them out of it. “Target me, not my family,” he pleaded. “Even our scriptures teach this much respect – women should be spared.”