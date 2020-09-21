Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Monday praised the Modi government for the contentious farm bills which had triggered opposition leading to protest in the Rajya Sabha.

The actor has shared a clip of his film, ‘Jeene Do’ which showed how the framers have been ‘exploited’ in the past. Anupam Kher in his tweet said that the bill is beneficial for the farmers and they will now get what they deserved many years ago.

“In this film made in 1990, it was shown how farmers were being exploited. Now the bill passed will give the farmers what they should have been given many years ago. Now the days of farmers have changed. Jai ho @narendramodi,” the actor said.

The farm Bills that were passed yesterday in Rajya Sabha in an unprecedented manner as the opposition parties had alleged that they were not allowed to speak on it.

Opposition parties MPs had created a ruckus in the parliament leading to the suspension of 8 opposition MPs for a week.

Yesterday, the Upper House had passed two of the three farm bills of the government.

The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the house.

Expressing grief over the incident that unfolded in the House yesterday, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said he was ‘deeply pained’ on the ruckus and passed a motion of suspension against eight opposition MPs over their “unruly behaviour”.

“I was deeply pained yesterday. All social distancing and Covid protocols were violated yesterday. Whatever happened, defied logic. It was a bad day for the Rajya Sabha. The Deputy chairman was physically threatened. I was worried about his physical being,” Naidu said.