Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on Monday turned a year older. Marking the occasion, Article 15 director inaugurated his new finance office.

Taking to Instagram, Anubav posted a few pictures of his new workplace.

“This Birthday also marks the opening of the new finance office. Bless this office!!! This Birthday also marks the opening of the new finance office. Bless this office,” Anubhav wrote.

On his birthday, Anubhav has received a lot of wishes from friends in the film industry.

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who worked with Anubhav in Thappad, penned a birthday wish for the latter.

“Happiest birthday to the sassiest one out of the lot,” Taapsee wrote.

Actor Pavail Gulati too wished his Thappad director. “Wish I could feed you more calories today without eyeballing you,” Pavail shared.