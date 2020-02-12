Actor Irrfan Khan is all set to make his Bollywood comeback with Angrezi Medium. The film has been the buzzword ever since it was announced and is sequel to the 2017 hit Hindi Medium. Now, on Wednesday, the makers of the much-anticipated film of the year unveiled the first look poster of the film.

Sharing the same on his official Twitter handle, Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Trailer drops tomorrow… #Irrfan, #KareenaKapoorKhan, #DimpleKapadia, #RadhikaMadan, #RanvirShorey, #KikuSharda and #DeepakDobriyal… First look poster of #AngreziMedium… Directed by Homi Adajania… Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios… 20 March 2020 release (sic).”

Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film is produced under the production banner Maddock Films. The film stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Kiku and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles.

Maddock films took to their official Instagram handle to share a video clip and wrote, “Sharing Irrfan’s heartfelt message with you all #AngreziMedium trailer out tomorrow (sic).”

The trailer of the film is slated to release on February 13. The film will hit the big screens on March 20.