Ananya Panday pays tribute to Rohit Bal with her mother’s outfit

Ananya Panday recently attended the wedding of her close friend, Deeya Shroff, but it was her choice of outfit that truly stole the spotlight. On Thursday, Ananya shared a heartfelt tribute to the iconic designer Rohit Bal and her mother’s cherished wardrobe on Instagram. The actor wore a sea-blue suit designed by Bal, which her mother had worn 21 years ago.

In her Instagram post, Ananya expressed her excitement about the special occasion. She wrote, “briDEEEEEE @deeyashroff obsessed with my sister getting married but also not ready to let go of her yet but also very excited to have a brother now!! @mihirmadhvani also wearing my moms @rohitbalofficial from 21 years ago! Gudda forever.”

The outfit, which has clearly stood the test of time, was a nostalgic nod to both family history and the legacy of Rohit Bal’s craftsmanship.

For the wedding, Ananya Panday opted for an elegant and understated look, allowing the timeless design of the outfit to take center stage. She paired the suit with minimal accessories and makeup, enhancing the suit’s understated beauty.

Ananya’s choice to wear a piece from her mother’s wardrobe takes on an even deeper significance considering the passing of Rohit Bal on November 1, 2024. The designer, who was 63, had been battling heart issues for some time and had just made a remarkable return to the fashion scene at Lakme Fashion Week in October 2024. Ananya had the honor of being his last muse during his comeback show, “Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe”.

While she remembers the late designer, Ananya is also making waves in her own career. The actress, who has garnered attention for her roles in ‘Call Me Bae’ and ‘CTRL’, is going to star alongside Lakshya in the upcoming romantic drama ‘Chand Mera Dil’, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.