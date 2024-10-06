Ranjeet remembers Nargis Dutt’s hospitality in early Mumbai days

In a heartwarming recollection, veteran actor Ranjeet shared an unforgettable moment from his early days in Mumbai, where he had the chance to attend a gathering at the home of legendary Bollywood stars Sunil and Nargis Dutt. Speaking on the podcast ‘Timeout with Ankit’, Ranjeet took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, recalling how the event gave him a glimpse of the down-to-earth personalities behind the iconic film personas.

The gathering was hosted at the Dutts’ residence, and it was only Ranjeet’s second day in the city. He was amazed not only by the warm hospitality but by the surprise that awaited him—Nargis Dutt, a celebrated star of ‘Mother India’, personally serving food to all the guests.

Ranjeet was particularly touched by her hands-on approach and humility. He said, “I couldn’t believe that such a big heroine like Nargis was awake at 2 in the night, personally serving us food.”

Nargis had prepared a special dish called ‘Matka Gosht’ for the gathering. However, things took a humorous turn when she noticed the party stretching on for hours. As the food kept getting reheated late into the night, she eventually scolded the group for lingering too long.

Ranjeet remembered her saying, “Chalo kitna piyoge? The food won’t be heated again and again,” urging everyone to come inside and eat.

What made the night even more memorable for Ranjeet was when Sunil Dutt himself served him meat. Despite being a vegetarian, Ranjeet was humorously nudged by Sunil to try the dish, as it had been prepared by Nargis herself. Sunil playfully remarked, “Even a goat eats grass,” leaving everyone in laughter.

Ranjeet couldn’t help but be in awe of the simplicity and generosity of Nargis, a star who was known for her towering presence in cinema. “She wasn’t just a film icon; she was someone who treated her guests like family, ensuring everyone was comfortable, even at 2 AM,” he recalled with admiration.