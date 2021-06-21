Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan took to social media on Sunday to remember athletics legend Milkha Singh, who passed away on Friday.

Bachchan shared the last page from Milkha Singh’s autobiography, titled, “The Race of My Life: An Autobiography” on Twitter.

Sharing the page, the actor wrote: “The last page of Milkha Singh’s book .. An inspiration for all..”

The page reads: “My final words would be: life as a sportsperson is hard, and there will certainly be times when you might be tempted to quit, or take shortcuts– but remember there are no shortcuts to success. At such times you should try and derive inspiration from this Urdu couplet:

“Mita de apni hasti ko agar koi martaba chahe, ki dana khak mein mil kar gul-gulzar hota hai…

“Destroy your entire existence if you want to reach the zenith, ‘cos a seed has to become one with the dust to sprout and blossom into a flower.”

Legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh, popularly known as “Flying Sikh”, breathed his last in a Chandigarh hospital late on Friday, where he was being treated for Covid-related complications.

Mourning his demise, Bachchan had tweeted on Saturday: “In grief .. Milkha Singh passes away .. the pride of India .. a great athlete .. a greater human .. Waheguru di Mehr .. prayers.”