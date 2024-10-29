Amitabh Bachchan recalls Ratan Tata’s request for phone call money

During a recent episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’, Amitabh Bachchan fondly remembered a unique moment with the late industrialist and philanthropist, Ratan Tata.

The special episode featured filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Boman Irani as guests, and Amitabh Bachchan took the opportunity to share an endearing story highlighting Ratan Tata’s humility.

In his recollection, Bachchan described an unexpected incident during a shared trip to London. He and Tata were on a flight when Tata needed to make an urgent phone call upon landing but couldn’t find his assistants.

Left without options, Tata entered a public phone booth, only to realize he didn’t have money for the call. With characteristic modesty, he approached Bachchan with an unusual request, saying, “Amitabh, can I borrow some money from you? I don’t have money to make a phone call!”

Ratan Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was a visionary leader of the Tata Group and led several philanthropic initiatives that have left a lasting impact on India. During his tenure as Chairman of Tata Sons, he expanded the group’s influence and took it to new heights, including the acquisition of international brands. He served as Chairman of Tata Sons from 1991 until his retirement in 2012, after which he was honored with the title of Chairman Emeritus.

Tata’s contributions extended well beyond the business world, thanks to his leadership of the Ratan Tata Trust and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, two of India’s largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic organizations. His efforts to foster social and economic development earned him the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, in 2008.