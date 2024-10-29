Arjun Kapoor confirms breakup with Malaika Arora: “I’m single”

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has publicly addressed his relationship status with Malaika Arora, hinting at their separation.

Kapoor attended a Diwali celebration hosted by politician Raj Thackeray at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, alongside his co-stars from the upcoming film ‘Singham Again’.

A video circulating from the event shows Kapoor responding to an enthusiastic crowd, candidly saying, “Abhi single hoon main” (I’m single now), a remark that seems to confirm his rumored split from Arora.

The buzz around their relationship had been building for months, especially after Arjun’s cryptic post on Malaika’s birthday, where he quoted ‘The Lion King’: “Never forget who you are.”

While neither of them publicly acknowledged the speculations, this latest comment from Arjun Kapoor appears to confirm that the two have parted ways.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora began dating in 2018 and became a beloved Bollywood couple, sharing glimpses of their romantic getaways and heartfelt birthday wishes on social media. While they were never particularly open about their relationship, their public appearances and shared posts made them one of the industry’s most talked-about pairs.

Arora, who was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, has co-parented their son Arhaan since their divorce in 2017.

Their relationship faced a rough patch earlier this year. Despite the whispers of a breakup, Arjun was notably by Malaika’s side during a difficult time in September when she lost her father. This public display of support had fans hoping the couple was still together, but Arjun’s recent comment now suggests otherwise.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for a prominent role in ‘Singham Again’, where he’ll be playing the antagonist. The much-anticipated third installment of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham’ franchise will see Kapoor share the screen with major stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, and Tiger Shroff.

The first two ‘Singham’ films, released in 2011 and 2014, were box office hits, and the upcoming release this Diwali is likely to be another crowd-puller.