“Amitabh and Shah Rukh were like kids”: R Balki

Renowned Indian filmmaker R Balki recently offered a captivating glimpse into his experiences working with Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview with The Indian Express, Balki shared insights into their dynamic on set, describing the two megastars as childlike in their enthusiasm.

Bachchan and Khan joined forces to feature in advertisements for the popular spice brand, Everest. The internet went into a frenzy as this marked their first collaboration in an ad, an idea conceived by Balki.

Interestingly, Balki had previously attempted to bring Bachchan and Shah Rukh together for his 2015 film “Shamitabh,” but the project never materialized.

Now, fate has brought them together. Balki explained that the client had signed Amitabh and Shah Rukh for various segments of their portfolio, which included a wide range of products. He mentioned that the client had been searching for an idea, and he suggested the idea of bringing both of them together.

The director revealed the heartwarming camaraderie between the two icons during the shoot. Balki fondly recalled that he had spoken to Amitabh and Shah Rukh over the phone, and they had discussed the scripts.

He noted that on set, they had behaved like carefree children, teasing each other and savoring every moment. He mentioned that they had an absolute blast during the shoot, which spanned 12 hours. The shoot started from 2 in the afternoon and lasted until late at night.

What’s next for R Balki?

On the professional front, R Balki has been making waves with his recent involvement in “Lust Stories 2.” His upcoming directorial venture, “Ghoomer,” is a highly anticipated Indian Hindi-language sports drama film set to release in 2023. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi.

“Ghoomer” had its world premiere as the opening film at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in August. It will hit theaters across India on August 18, 2023. The film tells the compelling story of Anina, a young batting prodigy who loses her right hand in an accident. Against all odds, she finds renewed hope through the unconventional coaching of a failed cricketer. Then she embarks on a journey to reinvent her destiny. It culminates in the creation of a revolutionary bowling technique known as “Ghoomer.”