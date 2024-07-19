When Amitabh Bachchan revealed Rajesh Khanna’s last words: “Time ho gaya hai, pack up”

Often celebrated as India’s inaugural Superstar, Rajesh Khanna undeniably embodied his iconic dialogue “Babumoshai…Zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahin” from ‘Anand’ in his personal life. Throughout the 70s, Rajesh Khanna epitomized Hindi cinema and became a household name for many cinephiles across the nation. He garnered a massive fan following, with men aspiring to emulate his style and women swooning over his enigmatic charm. Following his passing, the entire nation was shaken, and superstar Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt blog revealing Rajesh Khanna’s final words.

During his illustrious career, Khanna cemented his legacy as a Hindi cinema legend, captivating audiences with his acting prowess and charisma, delivering memorable dialogues in timeless films such as ‘Kati Patang,’ ‘Bawarchi,’ ‘Aradhana,’ ‘Amar Prem,’ ‘Anand,’ and ‘Namak Haram,’ among others.

A day after Rajesh Khanna’s demise on July 19, 2012, Big B took to his blog to recount that a close associate had shared Khanna’s last words, “Time ho gaya hai, pack up,” delivered in a choked voice.

In a poignant tribute, the ‘Deewar’ star reminisced about his longstanding association with Rajesh Khanna, whom he first noticed as the winner of the Filmfare-Madhuri Talent Contest—the same contest for which Senior Bachchan had applied the following year, only to be rejected. Their paths crossed again when Bachchan saw Khanna on screen in the blockbuster ‘Aradhana’ at the Rivoli Theatre in Connaught Place, New Delhi. Reflecting on Khanna’s popularity, Big B recalled, “The packed audience and their reactions to this young handsome man was impermeable.”

Looking back, Amitabh Bachchan confessed to feeling intimidated by Khanna’s aura, much like any other actor. He wrote, “But one look at Rajesh Khanna made me realise that with people like him around, there would be little chance of opportunity for me, in this new profession!” Recollecting their collaboration in ‘Anand,’ Bachchan considered it a blessing from the heavens that earned him profound respect. Acting alongside Khanna, Big B believed his significance grew, and he “gloated in its wake.”

In his tribute, Amitabh Bachchan praised Rajesh Khanna, reminiscing about the frenzy and adoration commanded by the ‘Amar Prem’ star. “In his boyish plainness, there was something that was regal in his demeanour. It was the magnet that attracted others to him – who at times were almost servile to him in nature.”

Khanna was diagnosed with cancer in 2011 and battled numerous health complications, leading to frequent hospitalizations. On July 18, Rajesh Khanna, India’s first superstar, passed away at his bungalow Aashirwad in Mumbai. Nearly 900,000 people from around the world flooded the streets of Mumbai to pay their respects at his funeral.

Twelve years on, cinephiles continue to celebrate his contributions. Actor Jackie Shroff recently took to Instagram to mark Khanna’s death anniversary, sharing a monochrome picture of the actor.