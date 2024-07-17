Amitabh Bachchan holds umbrella for wife Jaya, sets couple goals

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have once again captured hearts with their endearing display of togetherness. In a recent photograph shared by the megastar on social media, he can be seen gallantly holding an umbrella over Jaya as they take a leisurely stroll in the rain.

T 5074 – …. and the rain it raineth every day .. even on set at work .. pic.twitter.com/Sky5FJJbT2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 16, 2024

The picture, posted late Tuesday night, paints a charming scene of Amitabh in a white kurta pyjama, sheltering his wife from the drizzle while she holds a bowl of laddoos, adding a touch of domestic warmth to the moment. Since their marriage on June 3, 1973, people have admired the couple not just for their on-screen chemistry in iconic films like ‘Zanjeer’ and ‘Sholay’, but also for their enduring bond off-screen.

In addition to sharing glimpses of their personal life, Amitabh also used his blog to express concern for those affected by the monsoon rains, acknowledging both the blessing they bring after hot summer months and the devastation they can cause.

Meanwhile, in the world of cinema, Amitabh has been garnering praise for his role in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, a futuristic film directed by Nag Ashwin. The sci-fi extravaganza, set in the year 2898 AD and drawing inspiration from Hindu scriptures, has received accolades for its visionary storytelling and performances from a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.

In his upcoming projects, Amitabh continues to showcase his versatility, balancing mythological sci-fi with action in ‘Vettaiyan’, where he stars alongside Rajinikanth.

As fans continue to shower love and admiration on the Bachchan couple for their on-screen magic and real-life camaraderie, Amitabh Bachchan remains a powerhouse in Indian cinema, continually reinventing himself with each role and leaving an indelible mark on the industry.