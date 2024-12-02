Shobitha Shivanna, Kannada actress, found dead in Hyderabad

Kannada actress Shobitha Shivanna has tragically passed away at the age of 31. Her body was discovered in her apartment in Hyderabad’s Kondapur area, where police believe she may have taken her own life.

Authorities have opened an investigation, although the exact circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear at this time. Her body has been sent to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem.

Shobitha Shivanna, known for her roles in both films and television, had built a reputation in the Kannada entertainment industry. She appeared in several well-known films, including ‘Eradondla Mooru’, ‘ATM: Attempt to Murder’, ‘Ondh Kathe Hella’, ‘Jackpot’, and ‘Vandana’.

In addition to her film career, she was also a familiar face in popular TV serials such as ‘Gaalipata’, ‘Mangala Gowri’, ‘Kogile’, ‘Brahmagantu’, and ‘Krishna Rukmini’.

Born on September 23, 1992, in Bengaluru, Shobitha’s passion for the arts was evident from an early age. She completed her schooling at Baldwin Girls High School and later pursued a degree in Fashion Designing from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

Her entry into acting came with the 2015 Kannada film ‘RangiTaranga’, which marked the beginning of a promising career. She went on to gain widespread recognition for her roles in ‘U-Turn’ and ‘K.G.F: Chapter 1’ and ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’, which cemented her position as a rising star in the industry.

Shobitha was also known for her active social media presence, where she shared personal glimpses of her life and engaged with her fans. Her untimely death has shocked the Kannada film community.