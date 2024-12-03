Amid Abhishek and Aishwarya’s divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic posts

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a couple of confusing tweets. Accompanied by angry emojis, Big B penned cryptic words which seem to stem from frustration and anger. After a series of two tweets, fans are buzzing in the comment section trying to figure out the meaning. Sr Bachchan’s tweets come amidst the swirling rumours of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce.

On Monday, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “T 5210 – Chup (quiet)! (Enraged face emoji).” As fans tried to decipher why he said so, the superstar shared another tweet on Tuesday. The Sehensha of Bollywood wrote, “T 5211 – Chup chaap, chidi ka baap. (Zipped mouth face emojis).” This roughly translates to “you’re too insignificant to speak”. Following this, fans are scratching their heads about what Big B is trying to say.

T 5210 – चुप ! Advertisement — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 1, 2024

T 5211 – चुप चाप, चिड़ी का बाप — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 2, 2024



One fan commented, “Your tweet reflects a deep sense of disappointment or frustration, suggesting that someone might have done something wrong. Sometimes, silence carries a stronger message than words. Hoping everything resolves positively. Warm regards.” “Hope all is fine. Take care.” Another enquired, “Ab ye kya hai sir ji (Now what is this)??”

Meanwhile, recently, the actor took to his blog to indirectly address the speculations surrounding the family. He penned, “I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain and its privacy is maintained by me. Speculations are speculations. They are speculated untruths, without verifications. Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in. I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice, and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society. But untruths… or selected question-marked information can be a legal safeguard for them that inform… but the seed of suspected belief is sown with this most used emblem. The question mark…?”

The rumours of Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce stirred after the two arrived separately at a high-profile wedding. Later, Abhishek Bachchan liked an Instagram post about rising grey divorces which added fuel to the fire. The post talked about the idea of “Why love stops being easy.”

Moreover, members of the Bachchan family were missing from the pictures shared by the ‘Dhoom 2’ actress from the celebration of her daughter Aaradhya’s birthday. The speculations further found footing after no member of the Bachchan household wished the B-town diva on her birthday.