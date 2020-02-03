After creating much buzz among the audiences, the makers of Brahmastra finally announced the release date of the film. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the film is slated to release on December 4.

Produced by Dharma Productions by Karan Johar, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has an important role in the film.

Sharing a picture of the star cast on Twitter, Karan Johar wrote, “It’s final! Brahmastra releases on 4th December 2020 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Brahmastra (sic).”

The film also casts Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and was slated to release in December 2019 initially. The release had then been shifted to summer 2020. Now that the final release date has been locked, fans are bound to get excited.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt also took to her official Instagram handle and announced the final release date of Brahmastra. Along with sharing a hilarious video, she wrote, “Soooooo.. this just happened! Brahmastra 04.12.2020.. promise (sic).”

The video begins with Ranbir Kapoor asking Ayan Mukerji about the film’s release date as Alia holds the camera. In the middle of the conversation, we see Ayan saying to Ranbir “Tell your girlfriend yar stop recording. She is always recording something.” Backing her one-love, Alia then says “But, Ayan he is kinda right.” The banter continues until the filmmaker announces the date as December 4, 2020.

Alia has been paired opposite her beau Ranbir for the first time in Brahmastra. Alia plays the role of Isha and Ranbir will be seen essaying the role of Shiva.

Brahmastra is the first part of the sci-fi trilogy and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.