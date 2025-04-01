Barkha Bisht accuses Indraneil Sengupta of cheating: “Falling out of love is one thing, but…”

Barkha Bisht has finally broken her silence on her divorce from Indraneil Sengupta, and let’s just say—she’s not holding back.

After 14 years of marriage, the couple split in 2022, and rumors have swirled ever since about Indraneil’s alleged affair with Bengali actress Ishaa Saha. Now, three years later, Barkha is setting the record straight.

In a candid chat with Siddharth Kanan, the actress revealed that the decision to part ways wasn’t mutual.

“It was Indraneil’s choice to walk out. If it were up to me, I would still be married,” she admitted, adding that she had tried everything to save their relationship.

Barkha didn’t mince words when addressing the speculation around Indraneil’s alleged unfaithfulness. “Infidelity and cheating are choices. Falling out of love is one thing, but what you do after that is also a choice,” she said.

She also confessed that despite always believing she’d leave if she was ever cheated on, reality hit differently.

“I used to say I’d walk out of a marriage if I was betrayed, but when it actually happens, you realize it’s not that simple. I even tried to save my marriage for two years,” she shared.

When asked about the rumored affair with Ishaa Saha, Barkha revealed that she had confronted Indraneil about it.

“His answer wasn’t satisfying,” she stated, leaving room for speculation. “He made his choice, and maybe now he can justify it in a hundred different ways. But his actions are not on me—he has to answer for them.”

Divorce isn’t just a legal process; it’s an emotional rollercoaster. Barkha Bisht described the heartbreak in raw, unfiltered terms. “Heartache is real—it’s physical pain. My belief in humanity broke at that time, not just my faith in marriage or love. And to be honest, it’s still broken in some ways,” she admitted.

For Barkha, betrayal isn’t just about the act itself—it’s about broken trust. “The worst thing you can do to a woman is break her trust. She may heal, but she never forgets,” she added.

Barkha and Indraneil’s love story began on the sets of ‘Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam’. They tied the knot in 2008 and welcomed their daughter, Meira, in 2011. For years, they seemed like one of television’s most stable couples—until things fell apart.

Now, Barkha is focused on moving forward, even as the wounds of the past still linger. “Life moves on, and so do we,” she said, leaving the door open for new beginnings.