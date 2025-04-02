Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang hosts Anurag Basu, Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela

Sikkim is playing host to Bollywood glamour as filmmaker Anurag Basu and actors Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela shoot their upcoming movie in the state’s scenic locales. The crew has been in Sikkim for the past week, capturing its breathtaking landscapes and rich culture on film.

During their stay, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang welcomed the film team at his official residence, offering them traditional gifts as a token of appreciation for choosing Sikkim as a filming destination. He assured them of the state government’s full support, emphasizing Sikkim’s commitment to promoting the region as a cinematic hotspot.

Sharing the picture on social media, the chief minister wrote, “It was a pleasure to meet Bollywood filmmaker Shri Anurag Basu and renowned actors Mr Kartik Aaryan and Ms. Sreeleela at my official residence, Mintokgang. They have been in the state for a week, shooting their upcoming film at iconic locations such as MG Marg and Tsomgo Lake. Their work beautifully showcases our state’s stunning landscapes, rich culture, and unique architecture. We extend our best wishes to them.”

Anurag Basu, known for his visually stunning storytelling, expressed gratitude for the seamless cooperation his team received. He acknowledged the local authorities and administration for making the shooting process smooth and hassle-free.

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who has been filming in Gangtok and nearby locations, was touched by the warm reception from Sikkim people. He noted the overwhelming love from fans and thanked the Sikkim Police for ensuring the team’s security. Meanwhile, the state’s charm captivated actress Sreeleela, as she called it an unforgettable experience.

The crew has been shooting at some of Sikkim’s most iconic spots, including MG Marg and Tsomgo Lake. While the movie’s official title remains under wraps, rumors suggest it might be ‘Tu Meri Zindagi Hai’.