Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday to star in C Sankaran Nair biopic

Dharma Productions revealed that an untitled film starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday will hit theaters on March 14, 2025. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, this film tells the remarkable story of C. Sankaran Nair, a prominent barrister who bravely confronted the British Raj to expose the truths surrounding the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The film is inspired by the book “The Case That Shook The Empire,” penned by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, with Raghu being the great-grandson of C. Sankaran Nair himself.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Dharma Productions took to Instagram on October 18 to share the exciting news, captioning the post with a heartfelt note: “Ek ankahi kahani, ek ansuna sach…” which translates to “An untold story, an unheard truth.” The anticipation surrounding the film has been building since Karan Johar first teased the project back in 2021.

C. Sankaran Nair is best remembered for his courageous courtroom battle that revealed the harsh realities of the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy. This incident, where British troops killed hundreds of unarmed Indian civilians, became a pivotal moment in India’s freedom movement. Nair’s relentless pursuit of justice not only shed light on this atrocity. It also galvanized the nation’s fight against colonial rule.

The narrative will highlight Nair’s multifaceted role as the former President of the Indian National Congress and his position on the Viceroy’s Executive Council.

As the release date approaches, fans are eager to see how this incredible story unfolds, and how the talented cast will bring to life the bravery and legacy of C. Sankaran Nair. With Karan Singh Tyagi at the helm, expectations are high for what is sure to be a compelling tribute to a key figure in Indian history.

So, get ready to see Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan bring the story of C. Sankaran Nair to your screen.