Akshay Kumar dials Shah Rukh Khan on fan’s request on Kapil Sharma show

Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, and Jackie Bhagnani recently graced the lively set of The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma. During their engaging conversation, the spotlight shifted to an enthusiastic audience member who revealed herself as a dedicated Shah Rukh Khan fan, and here is how Akshay responded.

As Kapil Sharma inquired about her encounters with the Bollywood superstar, she candidly admitted that she had never met him but that meeting Shah Rukh Khan was the driving force behind her Mumbai journey.

Ever the entertainer, Kapil Sharma hatched a plan to make her dream come true. He playfully suggested that Jackky, one of the guests, could help fulfill her wish. Encouraged by this, she turned to Akshay Kumar, who willingly took on the task of connecting with Shah Rukh Khan.

With a phone in hand, Akshay Kumar made his first attempt to reach the beloved actor, but alas, Shah Rukh Khan’s phone was switched off. Undaunted, she urged Akshay to try another number. This time, Akshay dialed an old contact of the superstar, yet the effort yielded no success.

However, her determination to make the fan’s dream come true was unwavering. She proposed the idea of contacting Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, leading to a light-hearted and humorous moment on the show. Akshay’s sincere and heartfelt gesture resonated with both the live audience and viewers tuning in online, earning him admiration and applause.

Earlier Akshay-Shah Rukh interaction:

In an earlier online interaction, Akshay had acknowledged Shah Rukh Khan’s success, sharing a news article about the box office triumph of Akshay’s film “Jawan.”

Akshay Kumar expressed his delight, saying, “What massive success! Congratulations, my Jawan Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan. Our films are back and how.”

Shah Rukh responded to this warm message with gratitude, to which he replied with affection, “Aap ne dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi. All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love u.” This exchange of warm wishes and camaraderie between the two Bollywood stalwarts delighted their fans and showcased the mutual respect they share.