Akshay Kumar cheers as Twinkle Khanna unveils ‘Welcome to Paradise’

In a glittering event that unfolded in the heart of Mumbai last night, the literary world witnessed the unveiling of Twinkle Khanna’s latest literary creation, ‘Welcome to Paradise.’ The proud moment saw the gracious presence of none other than Twinkle’s doting husband, the renowned Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. While standing steadfastly by his wife’s side during the book launch, Akshay Kumar also took to social media to express his overflowing joy and support for Twinkle’s literary endeavors.

This marks Twinkle Khanna’s fourth foray into the world of writing, following the success of her previous works, namely, ‘Mrs Funnybones,’ ‘Pyjamas are Forgiving,’ and ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.’ The launch event turned into a star-studded affair with the attendance of Twinkle’s mother, the veteran actor Dimple Kapadia. Notable personalities from the film industry, including Karan Johar, Jackie Shroff, Kiara Advani, Vidya Balan, Sonali Bendre, and Tahira Kashyap, graced the occasion with their presence.

During the event, the camaraderie between Akshay Kumar and his mother-in-law, Dimple Kapadia, stole the spotlight as the two shared a warm embrace, showcasing the close-knit bonds within the family. The actor, not just content with being a supportive spouse, humorously requested Twinkle to autograph his copy of ‘Welcome to Paradise.’

Amidst the glitz and glamour, an engaging interaction unfolded between Twinkle Khanna and filmmaker Karan Johar. Speaking about her writing process, Mrs Funnybones revealed her early morning routine fueled by copious amounts of coffee, stating, “I wake up early, have a lot of coffee and write. I can write till 11 am. After that I can’t write!” Her gratitude was palpable as she acknowledged her husband’s unwavering support, expressing, “I couldn’t have done this without his support. He always stops me from falling off the cliff.”

In a moment of appreciation, Twinkle credited Karan Johar for influencing her sense of humor, declaring him her guru. She lightheartedly added, “To have this kind of wit you have to hang out with him. He is funnier than I am. He is spontaneous and I copy everything he does.”

As ‘Welcome to Paradise’ takes its place on the literary stage, Twinkle Khanna continues to captivate readers with her unique blend of wit and storytelling, supported by a loving husband and a circle of influential friends from the film industry.