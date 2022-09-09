Twinkle Khanna pens down adoring note on Akshay Kumar’s bday

Akshay Kumar has always been a head turner in delivering versatile characters on screen. Heiled as the ‘Khiladi’ of Bollywood, Kumar began his career in 1991 with ‘Saugandh’.

His biggest break was Abbas-Mastan directorial action thriller Khiladi. Then one after another sixer made Akshay Kumar carved out his niche in Bollywood.

The man often defined by professionalism and punctuality, never took a step back in experimenting with genres. His versatility reflects on every character he plays.

Our very own ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar turned a year older today and his wife Twinkle Khanna penned down a sweet note for the birthday boy. Wishing the actor on his 55th birthday Twinkle shared an adoring picture on Instagram today where both are indulged in a playful scrabbling mood.

The actor turned writer in a witty caption wrote, “The Birthday Boy who wins at every game! Yes he beat me at Backgammon. Then he annihilated an Oxford chap and a tag team of four players, all against him, in a game of, wait for this, Scrabble! The best part, a friend got him a halwa cake just like the one his mother used to make for him every year on his birthday. Happy Birthday my Scrabble Master.”

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna starred together in films like Zulmi and International Khiladi in 1999 and fell in love with each other. The couple tied the knot in 2001 and welcomed their son in 2002. Later the couple were blessed with a daughter Nitara.

In the work front, Akshay Kumar’s recent releases were Raksha Bandhan and Disney+ Hotstar’s Cuttputlli which received mixed reviews and couldn’t perform well. The actor will be featured next in Abhisekh Sharma directorial film Ram Setu, slated to release in October 24.