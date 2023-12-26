Ajay Devgn set to resume “Singham Again” in Jan

Ajay Devgn is set to make a triumphant return to the sets of Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated film, “Singham Again,” after a brief hiatus due to an unfortunate on-set injury earlier this month. The actor, who suffered an injury to his eyes during the filming, heeded the advice of medical professionals and took a well-deserved rest to recover.

Now, with his health fully restored, Ajay Devgn is gearing up to dive back into the captivating world of “Singham Again.” According to sources closely associated with the project, the production team is preparing for an extensive shooting schedule at the iconic Ramoji Film City, slated to commence from the second week of January.

Despite the setback, Ajay Devgn’s unwavering commitment to his craft was evident when, on the day of the incident, he promptly sought medical attention and then returned to the set to fulfill his professional responsibilities. His dedication to the age-old adage, ‘The Show Must Go On,’ resonates in his decision to continue working even after facing adversity.

Advertisement

While Devgn was recovering, director Rohit Shetty continued filming as planned with the rest of the cast and crew at Golden Tobacco in Andheri, successfully wrapping up the Mumbai schedule. Now, with spirits high and the team’s enthusiasm undiminished, they are gearing up for an extensive shoot in the vibrant city of Hyderabad.

The forthcoming schedule in Ramoji Film City will span over a month, marking a significant phase in the production of “Singham Again.” Ajay Devgn, who has been an integral part of the “Singham” franchise, will rejoin the team by the end of the third week of January, bringing his charismatic presence back to the screen.

All the members forming part of the principal cast will be joining the next schedule at some point in time, and Ajay Devgn will be constantly shooting for the film over a period of the next 30 days. With this, the team is ready to deliver a cinematic spectacle that promises to captivate audiences once again with the high-octane action and gripping storyline characteristic of the “Singham” franchise.