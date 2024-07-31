Ajay Devgn cheers Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh’s bronze at Paris Olympics

Ajay Devgn has extended his heartfelt congratulations to shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for their outstanding achievement at the Paris Olympics 2024. The duo secured a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, marking a significant triumph for India on the global stage.

In a social media post on Instagram, Ajay Devgn shared a snapshot of Manu and Sarabjot in action at the Olympics, praising their unwavering focus and determination. His caption reflected the nation’s pride in their accomplishment, expressing hopes for more medals to come from these talented athletes.

Manu Bhaker had previously clinched another bronze in the women’s individual 10M Air pistol event, showcasing her exceptional skill and resilience. In the thrilling bronze medal playoff, Manu and Sarabjot defeated South Korea’s Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin with a score of 16-10, demonstrating precision and composure under pressure.

With this latest medal, India’s tally at the Paris Olympics has risen to two, highlighting the country’s growing prowess in international sports. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) also celebrated their achievement, emphasizing the historical significance of the moment for Indian shooting sports.

Manu and Sarabjot’s performance was marked by consistent excellence, as they maintained a strong series of 10s throughout their matches against formidable opponents. They accumulated a total score of 580-20x points, securing their well-deserved place on the Olympic podium.

Reflecting on her victory in an interview with JioCinema, Manu Bhaker spoke candidly about overcoming past disappointments, particularly after the Tokyo Olympics, and focusing on the present. Her determination and perseverance have clearly paid off, earning her a second medal at the Games and earning admiration from fans and peers alike.

The achievement of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh underscores India’s rising stature in global sporting events, inspiring future generations and cementing their places as icons in the realm of Indian sports.