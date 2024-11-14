After Sushmita Sen confirms break-up, Rohman Shawl’s comment goes viral

Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen was in a public relationship with actor-model Rohman Shawl. The duo often shared their adorable moments on Instagram and attended public events together. After being together for five years, the duo parted ways in 2021. However, they continue to be friends. They are still spotted together at events, leading fans to speculate about their reconciliation. Recently, the actress reiterated her relationship status. Following this, Shawl’s statement about their relationship has stirred the internet.

During her appearance on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast, the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actress reiterated her single status. On an episode of Chapter 2, Sushmita stated, “It has been almost two years…I have been single…since 2021…I’m not in a relationship.” She added that it’s “lovely to take a break” after nearly five years of being in a relationship.

For those unaware, Sen and Shawl were in a live-in relationship for over five years before announcing their separation on Instagram. The couple had a 15-year age gap, which became a topic of discussion for several netizens. Even after their breakup, the two have attended various events together. Sushmita Sen shared on her Instagram that although their romantic relationship ended, their friendship will continue forever.

Following this, during his interview with Instant Bollywood, Rohman Shawl was asked about his chemistry with the actress. To this, he replied, “Voh toh 6 saal se saath mein hai. Isme naya kya hai? (We have been together for six years. What’s new to this?) We have always been friends and that will always continue. We share something special and that is visible too.”

On the work front, Sushmita Sen last headlined the third season of the hit crime-thriller series ‘Aarya.’ On the flip side, Rohman Shawl recently starred in the film ‘Amaran,’ in which he played a terrorist. In the flick, he shared the screen with Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi.