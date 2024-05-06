Abhishek Bachchan returns for ‘Housefull 5’ fun

Abhishek Bachchan is set to bring his charm and humor back to the big screen as he rejoins the cast of the beloved comedy franchise ‘Housefull 5’. The actor, who previously graced the third installment, is all geared up for the fifth chapter, expressing his excitement akin to returning home. In his own words, Abhishek shared, “Housefull is one of my favorite comedy franchises, and coming back feels like returning home.”

The camaraderie among the cast members seems infectious as Abhishek eagerly anticipates the fun-filled moments on set with his co-stars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. He also expressed his delight in collaborating once again with Tarun Mansukhani, a dear friend and familiar face from their previous venture, ‘Dostana’. With laughter and madness promised, the stage is set for a rollicking ride.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala echoed the sentiments, expressing his thrill in bringing Abhishek back into the Housefull family. He praised Abhishek’s dedication, comedic timing, and sincerity, foreseeing an elevation in the film’s entertainment quotient.

‘Housefull 5’, slated for release on June 6, 2025, marks a milestone in Indian cinema as the first franchise to reach its fifth installment. The journey began in 2010 with ‘Housefull’, followed by successful sequels in 2012, 2016, and beyond. Each installment brought its own flavor of humor, with a stellar ensemble cast keeping audiences entertained.

Last year, Akshay Kumar, the backbone of the franchise, teased fans with the announcement of ‘Housefull 5’ on Instagram. The anticipation soared as he promised “FIVE times the madness” in cinemas by Diwali 2024.

Now, with ‘Housefull 5’ under the direction of Tarun Mansukhani, the stage is set for another uproarious adventure. As the franchise continues to evolve, fans eagerly await the next chapter, ready to embrace the laughter and chaos that define the Housefull experience. Abhishek’s return adds another layer of excitement, promising a delightful reunion with old favorites and new surprises in store.