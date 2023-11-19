Abhishek Bachchan Mourns ‘Dhoom’ Director Sanjay Gadhvi’s Demise

The entire film industry is in shock over the unexpected passing of filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi. Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who collaborated with Sanjay on ‘Dhoom’ and ‘Dhoom 2,’ expressed his emotions upon hearing the news, sharing a heartfelt note and unseen pictures from the set. Bachchan revealed that he had spoken to Gadhvi just last week.

In the caption accompanying the shared pictures, Bachchan wrote, “I took this photo of Sanjay whilst we were filming the climax of Dhoom 2 in South Africa. We made 2 films together – Dhoom and Dhoom 2. Sanju, when I spoke to you last week and we were reminiscing about our shoots and memories, I would never have imagined even in my craziest dreams that I would have to write a post like this. I’m shocked beyond belief. You had faith in me, even when I didn’t. You gave me my first-ever hit!!! I can never ever forget that or be able to express what it meant to me. I will cherish your friendship always. Rest in peace, my brother.”

The Sanjay Gadhvi directorial starred John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Uday Chopra. It was followed by ‘Dhoom: 2’ in 2006 and ‘Dhoom: 3’ in 2013.

Raju Vasani, a family friend confirmed the news of Gadhvi’s demise. Gadhvi passed away from a massive cardiac arrest in Bombay while taking his morning walk. Despite being rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Upon learning of Gadhvi’s untimely death, filmmaker Kunal Kohli expressed his grief on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “This is beyond shocking. #SanjayGadhvi RIP never thought I’d have to write your obituary. Shared an office for many years at YRF, lunch dubbas, discussions. Will miss you my friend. This is too hard to accept.”

Yash Raj Films, on their X handle, shared a photo of the late filmmaker and stated, “The magic he created on screen will be cherished forever. May his soul rest in peace. #SanjayGadhvi”

Gadhvi directed the blockbuster ‘Dhoom’ (2004) and ‘Dhoom 2’ (2006) for Yash Raj Films. His other notable films include ‘Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’ (2002), ‘Tere Liye’ (2001), ‘Kidnap’ (2008), and Ajab Gazabb Love (2012). In 2020, he directed ‘Operation Parindey’ for OTT.

Sanjay Gadhvi made his directorial debut with the film ‘Tere Liye’ in 2000 and rose to prominence after directing the action movie ‘Dhoom’ in 2004.