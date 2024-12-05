Abhijeet Bhattacharya on rift with Shah Rukh: ‘I won’t be his voice without…’

Abhijeet Bhattacharya, the voice behind several iconic Shah Rukh Khan songs, has opened up about the reasons behind his decision to stop collaborating with the superstar.

Known for delivering memorable tracks like ‘”Tauba Tumhare Ishare”‘ and ‘”Wo Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai”‘ from ‘Baadshah’, Abhijeet revealed that the rift stemmed from a lack of acknowledgment for his work.

Speaking in an interview, the celebrated playback singer shared that his self-respect was at stake when he noticed that everyone involved in a film, even a tea vendor, was being credited, while singers like him were often overlooked.

Advertisement

He stated, “I wasn’t singing for Shah Rukh Khan; I was singing for my craft. But when I saw that they acknowledged everyone except the singer, I thought, ‘Why should I continue being his voice?’”

This issue arose multiple times, prompting Abhijeet to take a stand. He recalled that even his contemporaries admitted the treatment was unfair but hesitated to speak out. “They told me, ‘Dada, this is wrong,’ but none of them wanted to confront the filmmakers. I urged them to stand together and demand credit, but no one was willing. So, I decided to step away,” he said.

Despite this professional strain, Abhijeet Bhattacharya clarified that he holds no personal grudges against Shah Rukh Khan.

“Shah Rukh has reached a level where he is more than just a human being—he’s an institution. Why should I expect anything from him? I’ve remained the same person, growing at my own pace,” he remarked. Reflecting on their similarities, he noted that their birthdays are just a day apart, making them both Scorpios. “Both of us have egos, and that’s fine. I don’t need his support or validation,” he added.

Abhijeet’s legacy came into the spotlight recently when British pop sensation Dua Lipa performed a mashup of her song with ‘”Wo Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai”‘ during a live concert. While fans appreciated the blend of styles, the performance drew criticism from Abhijeet’s son, Jay Bhattacharya, for failing to credit the original singer.

During the late ‘90s and early 2000s, Abhijeet’s voice became synonymous with Shah Rukh Khan’s on-screen persona, delivering hits that defined Bollywood’s romantic era. From the heartfelt melodies of ‘Chalte Chalte’ to the playful charm of ‘Baadshah’, his songs remain deeply cherished by fans.