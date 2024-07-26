Abhay Deol speaks out on fluid sexuality and redefining masculinity

Abhay Deol, known for his diverse roles in films like ‘Dev D’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, is making a notable comeback with the film ‘Bun Tikki’, directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. Recently, Deol spoke candidly about his views on sexuality and identity in an interview with ‘The Dirty Magazine’.

Deol expressed a refreshing perspective on sexuality, viewing it as a spectrum rather than a fixed category. He criticized the Western approach to defining sexuality, which often falls into rigid, black-and-white classifications. “I see sexuality as a spectrum,” Deol explained. “The Eastern perspective, in contrast, is more inclusive and recognizes the complexity of human experiences. For me, sexuality isn’t something that can be neatly defined.”

In discussing identity, Deol questioned the need for labels, which he believes are more about fitting into societal boxes than reflecting personal truths. “We are all ‘they/them’ in a sense,” he remarked. “Labels often serve to simplify things for others, but I don’t see why I should be confined to Western definitions. I’m comfortable with the idea that we all contain aspects of both masculine and feminine qualities.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIRTY (@thedirtymagazine)

Deol’s thoughts on masculinity reflect a progressive outlook. He views it as the ability to create a safe and inclusive environment rather than adhering to traditional gender roles. “To me, masculinity is about making people feel secure and included,” he said. “I see myself as a protector and provider, but I’m also open to stepping back and allowing someone else to take the lead if that’s what they wish.”

As he gears up for his role in ‘Bun Tikki’, Abhay Deol continues to challenge conventional norms and embrace a more fluid understanding of identity. His return to the big screen, alongside the film’s unique direction under Ansari, promises to bring a fresh perspective to audiences.

Deol’s openness and nuanced views on these topics showcase his commitment to authenticity and personal growth. With ‘Bun Tikki’ on the horizon, fans can look forward to not only his on-screen performances but also his continued contributions to important conversations about identity and self-expression.