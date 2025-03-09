Abhay Deol on ‘Road, Movie’ re-release: “Unfamiliar and exciting!”

Abhay Deol’s 2009 film ‘Road, Movie’ has made a comeback to the big screen, celebrating 15 years since its release. Reflecting on the journey, the actor shared that, much like his character in the film, he was searching for something new and different at the time.

Taking to Instagram, Abhay posted the ‘Road, Movie’ trailer, reminiscing about the project. “A film I made in the early years of my career. Just like my character in the film, I was also searching for something new, something different, something unfamiliar and exciting,” he wrote.

Encouraging audiences to catch the film in theaters, he added, “If you want to see something that defies the mainstream narrative today as much as it did 15 years ago, catch the film in the cinema before it’s gone!”

Directed by Dev Benegal, ‘Road, Movie’ features Tannishtha Chatterjee and the late Satish Kaushik. It first premiered at the 2009 Toronto International Film Festival and later had screening in the Generation 14plus section at the 60th Berlin International Film Festival in 2010. The story follows Vishnu, a young man embarking on a transformative journey across India’s vast landscapes.

Abhay Deol is also in the spotlight for his latest film, ‘Bun Tikki’, which had its global premiere at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) in California. Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, the coming-of-age drama explores themes of identity, love, and family.

The film centers around seven-year-old Shanu and his single father, Sidhant, as they navigate personal struggles and societal expectations. Shanu’s journey of self-discovery intertwines with Sidhant’s challenge of balancing grief and parenthood.

Featuring an impressive ensemble cast, including Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Rohaan Singh, ‘Bun Tikki’ has already generated buzz.

Adding to his eventful phase, Abhay Deol recently reunited with Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar for a commercial for Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The trio, last seen together in ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, brought back their camaraderie for the advertisement, much to the delight of fans.